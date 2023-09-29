Invaders Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 116 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on September 28, the Russian army fired 116 times at the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Facebook by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"116 attacks - 22 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region suffered from the enemy attack," the post reads.

It is noted that the enemy launched a missile attack on Komyshuvakha, fired three MLRS attacks on Novodanilivka and Chervone, and five UAV attacks on Robotyno were recorded. The enemy dropped four aerial missiles on Orikhiv, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

The enemy fired 103 artillery shells on the territory of Hulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske and other towns and villages.

Enemy shelledregion almost 150 times in past day

There were no casualties. However, according to the RMA, there were 25 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure.

As reported, on September 27, the Russian military fired 148 times at the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a 23-year-old man.