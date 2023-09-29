Azerbaijan Cooperates With Global Leaders In Renewables To Promote Green Energy Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan is cooperating with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy to build new solar power plants with a total capacity of 650 MW, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone", Trend reports.

According to him, the establishment of this energy infrastructure will enable the export of a significant amount of electricity to Türkiye.

Shahbazov noted that in the initial stage, the company plans to put into operation a 100 MW solar power plant.

Furthermore, he added that at the initial stage, Masdar Company (UAE) also plans to construct a 150 MW solar power plant in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.