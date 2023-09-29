Azerbaijan Cooperates With Global Leaders In Renewables To Promote Green Energy Countrywide


9/29/2023 3:10:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan is cooperating with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy to build new solar power plants with a total capacity of 650 MW, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone", Trend reports.

According to him, the establishment of this energy infrastructure will enable the export of a significant amount of electricity to Türkiye.

Shahbazov noted that in the initial stage, the company plans to put into operation a 100 MW solar power plant.

Furthermore, he added that at the initial stage, Masdar Company (UAE) also plans to construct a 150 MW solar power plant in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.

MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107162700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search