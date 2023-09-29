Armenia's Keeping Its Promises To Ensure Stability - Turkish Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Fulfilling the promises made by Armenia, especially [commitment regarding] the Zangazur corridor's opening, and continuing result-oriented negotiations are the sole ways to establish stability, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Trend reports.

Guler reminded that at the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war, a trilateral statement was signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Everyone expected that the parties to the agreement would comply with it. Armenia did not fulfill the necessary conditions, while Azerbaijan strictly observed them during the process,” he added.

Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, the Zangazur corridor aims to establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the above-mentioned trilateral statement. One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment to ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan, facilitating the unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and goods in both directions.