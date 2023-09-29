Armenia's Keeping Its Promises To Ensure Stability - Turkish Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Fulfilling the
promises made by Armenia, especially [commitment regarding] the
Zangazur corridor's opening, and continuing result-oriented
negotiations are the sole ways to establish stability, Turkish
Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Trend reports.
Guler reminded that at the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war,
a trilateral statement was signed between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
"Everyone expected that the parties to the agreement would
comply with it. Armenia did not fulfill the necessary conditions,
while Azerbaijan strictly observed them during the process,” he
added.
Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, the Zangazur corridor aims to
establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and
its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This
corridor emerged as part of the above-mentioned trilateral
statement. One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment
to ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan,
facilitating the unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and
goods in both directions.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107162698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.