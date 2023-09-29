Azerbaijan Announces Planned Gas Supplies Volume To Türkiye By End Of 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijani gas exports to Türkiye will reach 10.2 billion cubic
meters by the end of the year, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov said at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the
I International Conference "Nakhchivan - zone of "green" energy",
Trend reports.
"The export of Azerbaijani gas from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, in
parallel with the territory of Türkiye to European countries, is
increasing. TANAP accounted for 4.2 milliard cubic meters out of
7.4 milliard cubic meters of gas supplied to Türkiye from January
this year to date," he stressed.
According to him, plans to expand the TANAP and TAP pipelines
are currently under consideration.
"By doubling gas supplies to Europe, we are renewing our mission
to strengthen energy security and diversify supplies. In addition,
Türkiye plays an exceptional role in ensuring additional gas
supplies to European countries through other routes," the minister
added.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the
framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen
strategic energy partnerships. The first forum was held on December
21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in
Istanbul.
