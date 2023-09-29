(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avanseus and Aarna Networks partner for AI-Enhanced 5G solutions for Enterprises

Avanseus and Aarna Networks partner to empower the future of enterprises and 5G with AI-driven orchestration.

- Bhargab Mitra, CEO AvanseusSINGAPORE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Avanseus Holdings Pte Ltd, a Singapore headquartered technology company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) based enterprise solutions, and Aarna Networks, which solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale, are pleased to announce their collaboration to explore joint customer engagements.This strategic partnership is driven by the alignment of the two company's capabilities in closed-loop automation, enabling the integration of Avanseus AI/predictive outcomes with Aarna Networks Multi-Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP).By combining their respective expertise, the companies aim to deliver enhanced value to customers through innovative solutions that leverage the power of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. This collaboration will enable them to provide end-to-end solutions with dynamic closed loop orchestrations that enable new use cases across networks, cloud, security and customer experience, particularly in a 5G environment.“We are excited about this collaboration with Aarna Networks,” said Bhargab Mitra, CEO of Avanseus.“Together, we will leverage our respective strengths to drive AI driven predictive analytics with actionable insights, automation and a fully integrated edge orchestrator.”“We believe that this partnership will greatly benefit both existing and new customers,” said Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO, Aarna Networks.“By integrating Avanseus Artificial Intelligence/predictive outcomes with AMCOP, we can unlock new opportunities with our Communication Service Provider, enterprise network and private network customers.”Both companies are committed to delivering exceptional results and ensuring customer success. Through this collaboration, Avanseus and Aarna Networks aim to provide end-to-end AI adaptation and set new benchmarks for excellence.ABOUT AVANSEUSAvanseus is a software company specializing in building enterprise solutions enabled by analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cognitive computing. Avanseus' current focus is predictive operations and maintenance software, primarily in telecommunications. It has developed and owns proprietary technology that can scale across various industries, including data centers, manufacturing, and industrial IoT sectors. Avanseus was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore, with entities in Europe, India, and the United States. For more information, please visit us at and follow us on LinkedInABOUT AARNA NETWORKSAarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We're on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services and drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna's software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn:

