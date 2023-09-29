(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MISS NEW JERSEY TEEN USA UMASOFIA SRIVASTAVA CROWNED MISS TEEN USA 2023

RENO, NEVADA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Tonight Miss Teen Miss New Jersey Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava was crowned Miss Teen USA during the live streamed pageant. The event was held at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino's Grand Theatre in Reno Tahoe was streamed on cwtvand the CW app. The event featured 51 accomplished young women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

After the week-long visit to Reno, NV., where delegates competed in Interviews, Athletic Wear, Evening Gown, Final Question and Final Look. Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA Miss New Jersey Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava her successor at the conclusion of the annual event. Miss Teen USA was hosted by Justin Sylvester, E! News. The judges for the Miss Teen USA pageant were actress, producer and entrepreneur Emily Shah; founder of Kopu Water Mindy Mahy; the first Miss Teen USA Ruth Zakarian; entrepreneur and television personality, and Stand Up Comedian Kae Cazorla; and model and content creator Tabitha Swatosh with Chris Persky and current Miss Teen USA Faron Medhi served as commentators.

“I am happy to bring Miss Teen USA to the big screen,” said Laylah Rose President/CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization.”For all of their hard-work and endeavors, they deserve to be highlighted. They are making impacts in their communities with nonprofits that speak to their hearts! They're brilliant and powerful young leaders.“

Final Results: Miss New Jersey Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava crowned Miss Teen USA

First Runner-Up: Miss New York Teen USA Stephanie Skinner

Second Runner-Up: Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Maggie Ross

Third Runner-Up: Miss Texas Teen USA Haylee Puckett

Fourth Runner-Up: Miss Teen Ohio USA Carolina Sola

Top Five: Miss New Jersey Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava; Miss New York Teen USA Stephanie Skinner; Miss Ohio Teen USA Carolina Sola; Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Maggie Ross; Miss Texas Teen USA Haylee Puckett.

Top Twenty: Miss California Teen USA Tailya Peiri; Miss District of Columbia Teen USA Asia Chisley; Miss Georgia Teen USA Denim Lovett; Miss Illinois Teen USA Vivica Lewandowski; Miss Iowa Teen USA Madeline Erickson; Miss Missouri Teen USA Madison Beck; Miss New Jersey Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava; Miss New York Teen USA Stephanie Skinner; Miss North Dakota Teen USA Morgan Schwindt; Miss Ohio Teen USA Carolina Sola; Miss Oklahoma Teen USA Jaselyn Rossman; Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Maggie Ross; Miss Rhode Island Teen USA Lola Paolissi (People's Choice Winner); Miss Teen South Carolina USA Lindsey Pfingston; Miss Tennessee USA Blye Allen; Miss Texas Teen USA Haylee Puckett; Miss Teen USA Utah Jocelyn Osmond; Miss Teen USA Virginia Ashley Wang; Miss Washington Teen USA Mackenzie Kuiken; Miss Wisconsin Teen USA Shelby Hohneke

ABOUT MISS USA:

Miss USA is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the woman who will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant. Historically, the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants were owned and operated by the Miss Universe Organization, The Miss Universe Organization operated both pageants, as well as Miss Teen USA until 2022 when Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the organization.

For over 60 years, Miss USA has been a staple in the pageant industry, providing young women with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and leadership skills. We believe in the power of women to make a difference in the world, and Miss USA is proud to have crowned some of the most successful and influential women in the world.

The Miss USA pageant is not just about outer beauty; it celebrates the inner beauty and intelligence of each contestant. Each contestant comes from diverse backgrounds and have varied interests, but they all share the same goal of empowering and inspiring young women across the world. The Miss USA organization believes that every woman has the potential to achieve great things, and is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities to do so.

