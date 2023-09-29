India Tech Talent League 2023: Uniting The Nation's Brightest Minds For A Tech Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITTL'23: is a unique, multicity mega event that aims to celebrate the incredible talent and innovation within India's technology ecosystem.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- India Tech Talent League 2023, the flagship event, hosted by MyAnatomy and powered by BW People, in collaboration with THub as the Knowledge Partner, Chitkara as the University Partner, Rubiscape as the Endorsement partner, CEED as the innovation partner and Ontrapi as the Startup Ecosystem Partner, is dedicated to establishing an equitable and level playing field for tech talent. The event aims to bring together thought leaders and experts from diverse backgrounds, including the industry, academia, and skilling companies, to collectively address and align talent and technological disruption with innovative solutions.ITTL'23: Talent – Technology –Transformation is a unique, multicity mega event that aims to celebrate the incredible talent and innovation within India's technology ecosystem. With a strong focus on collaboration, learning, and competition, this event will provide a platform that enlightens opportunities to showcase skills, learn from experts, explore career opportunities, or simply immerse in the exciting world of technology.It has emerged as a pivotal convergence point for multiple domains, ushering in a new era of technology and innovation. This remarkable event seamlessly integrates various components, including the Startup Excellence Awards 2023 , AI-Thon 2023, Keynote Panel Discussion, networking opportunities, and an inspirational showcase of extraordinary talent.Unveiling the ITTL'23 ExperienceStartup Excellence Awards 2023: This segment celebrates the visionary innovators who are rewriting the rules of entrepreneurship. It's a platform for startups to showcase their brilliance, disrupt industries, and pave the way for groundbreaking solutions. These awards recognize the transformative power of entrepreneurship and its potential to drive change.AI-Thon 2023: For tech enthusiasts and budding AI wizards, the AI-Thon 2023 offers an opportunity to shine. It's a platform where potential AI skills are put to the test, challenging participants to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence and showcase their capabilities in a competitive yet collaborative environment.Panel Discussion: Delve into the heart of disruptive technologies with our keynote panel discussion. Renowned experts will engage in thought-provoking discussions, exploring the untapped potential and unexpected consequences of technology in our ever-evolving world. Prepare to gain insights that will reshape your perspective on technology's role in our lives. The topics covered are as follows:.Disruption to Innovation: How AI and Automation Are Reshaping Talent Management: the journey from disruption to innovation, shedding light on how AI and automation are reshaping the way organizations attract, nurture, and retain talent..Future of Education & Employability in the AI & Automation Era: the journey of the dynamic landscape where education, technology, and employment converge, providing insights into how individuals and institutions can thrive in the AI and automation era..Developing the In-Demand Skills for the Future of Work: the journey of the essential skills that will be sought after in the future of work and offers strategies for acquiring and honing them.Networking opportunities: ITTL'23 is set to be graced by over 100 speakers and thought leaders, 200+ university leaders, and placement experts, as well as more than 500 CEOs, CTOs, CHROs, CIOs, CLOs, and 500+ visionary startup foundersTalent Beyond Technology: ITTL'23 shines a spotlight on talent that has touched millions of hearts. Witness exceptional individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. Their stories will inspire, uplift, and remind us all of the incredible potential that resides within each one of us.India's tech revolution is not just about startups; it's a collective effort to harness technology's power for the greater good. As these startups continue to address problem statements with ingenuity and resilience, India's position as a global tech hub is set to strengthen further.The India Tech Talent League 2023 is set to host an annual event spanning Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India. The primary objective is to collectively formulate an action plan to stay ahead of the rapid pace of disruption by accelerating innovation.India is set to witness the brilliance of this event, with ITTL'23 Events dates in Hyderabad on October 12, 2023, Bangalore on November 2, 2023, Pune on November 22, 2023, and Delhi on December 02, 2023* Get your delegate pass for Hyderabad now:* Get your delegate pass for Bangalore now:* Get your delegate pass for Pune now:* Get your delegate pass for Delhi now:The day will witness a star-studded line up of speakers like Shri J A Chowdary, Founder, India Startup Foundation; Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld; Emmanuel Gosula, Talent Development Head, India & APAC, EPAM Systems; SV Nathan, Deloitte India Partner and Chief Talent Officer; Hari TN, Artha School of Entrepreneurship Co-Founder; Nitin Vohra, Google Head – Edtech and Education, Google Cloud; Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, CEO Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; and many more.For those who wish to be part of this transformative journey, the opportunities are boundless. Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, or simply an enthusiast of technological advancements, India's tech ecosystem offers a vibrant space to innovate, collaborate, and contribute to positive change.Join us for enlightening dialogues, idea exchanges, and the creation of robust connections that will shape the future of tech innovation.In conclusion, ITTL'23 stands as a remarkable and distinctive tech event poised to celebrate the exceptional talent and innovation that thrives within India's dynamic technology ecosystem. With a resolute emphasis on fostering collaboration, knowledge dissemination, and friendly competition, this event serves as a vibrant platform. It offers participants a unique opportunity to not only showcase their skills but also gain valuable insights from industry experts, explore promising career avenues, and bask in the boundless excitement of the ever-evolving world of technology. ITTL'23 is not just an event; it's an invitation to be part of the incredible journey towards a future powered by innovation and inspired by limitless possibilities.For more information, please visitGet in Touch With Us+91 9026345233 (Anisha)+91 9718005301 (Anshu)

