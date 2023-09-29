Jenesse Center Celebrates A Summer Of Healing, Growth, And Advocacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healing Families, Connecting Communities.

The Purple Monarchs Survivor Advisory Committee

Empowering Families: Transformative Programs and Initiatives for a Brighter Tomorrow

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As the summer draws to an end, Jenesse Center , a leader in domestic violence prevention and intervention, reflects on a season marked by empowerment, transformation, and relentless dedication to its mission.Healing through Family ActivitiesJenesse families experienced a summer of rejuvenation and growth. The highlight was "Camp Jenesse," a program for 16 youngsters aged 3 to 14 from Jenesse shelters. Camp activities included trips to prominent LA landmarks like the California Science Center, Medieval Times, Los Angeles Zoo, Long Beach Aquarium, Griffith Park Observatory, and El Capitan Theater. Beyond leisure, the camp incorporated therapeutic sessions like art therapy, yoga, Zumba, and self-defense classes. The Family Wellness department further nurtured healing by inaugurating a rock garden-a serene space facilitating meditation, art therapy, and bonding.Building a Secure TomorrowJenesse's Legal Services made significant strides, securing a $3 million grant from the Housing and Urban Development Department. This grant will fund a facility, aimed to amplify community-centric pro bono clinics, legal education, and empowerment workshops. The department also hosted four law interns this summer, contributing over 1200 hours to legal services.The Workforce Development department advanced their mission, celebrating milestones like the trademark clearance for client-created brand FORWARD and marking a year of the Paid Work Experience program.Jenesse's Permanent Housing Department preps for its first-ever Housing Conference in collaboration with the City of Los Angeles. With a commitment to facilitating affordable housing, Jenesse continues to expand its funding for rental assistance.Exciting AnnouncementsJenesse is thrilled to embark on its Capital campaign, targeting the acquisition and renovation of two LA properties to establish "The Jenesse Family Institute."This summer also witnessed the inception of The Purple Monarchs Survivor Advisory Committee. Comprising domestic violence survivor leaders, the committee offers valuable insights for Jenesse's service delivery. The Purple Monarchs are actively involved in organizing events, with the upcoming Estate Sale, School Supply Drive, and Mother/Daughter Holiday tea event on the horizon.Jenesse Center remains fervently committed to its vision of a world free from domestic violence, continually evolving its services to ensure survivors have every resource at their disposal.For media inquiries, contact Billy Johnson Jr. at .

