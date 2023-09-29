Marine Collagen Powder Market Value Is Projected To Reach US$ 401.4 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to Fact.MR, the global marine collagen powder market is valued at US$ 254.8 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 401.4 million by 2033. Over the next decade, market demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.6%.

As more research is conducted on the benefits of collagen supplementation, and as the beauty and wellness industries promote marine collagen powder, there is a growing awareness and availability of these products. This increased visibility has led to a higher demand as more consumers become familiar with the potential benefits and incorporate marine collagen powder into their routines.

Innovative marketing strategies employed by key marine collagen powder manufacturers are expected to boost the market during the next ten years.

To increase brand preference and sales, marine collagen powder manufacturers use a variety of marketing strategies. This includes collaborating with influencers, bloggers, or social media personalities who have a strong following in the health, beauty, or wellness industry. These influencers create content and reviews showcasing the benefits of marine collagen powder, thereby reaching a wider audience and building trust among their followers.

For example, Jennifer Aniston (Actress), posts about Vital Proteins on her social media platforms, including Instagram. She shares pictures, videos, and personal testimonials, showcasing her use of Vital Proteins products and attributing her healthy-looking skin and overall wellness to collagen supplementation which influences her followers, leading to increase demand for marine collagen powder and brand awareness.

Collagen production naturally declines, as individuals age, which leads to the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. Marine collagen powder is marketed as a supplement that can help replenish collagen levels and promote healthier, more youthful looking skin.

Increased awareness through educational campaigns, scientific studies, and media coverage can contribute to the growth of the marine collagen powder market.

Marine Collagen Powders versatility and convenience have contributed to its global popularity. Consumers can conveniently add marine collagen powder to their daily routines without significantly altering their habits or tastes.

Key Takeaways from the Marine Collagen Powder Report:



The global marine collagen powder market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 401.4 million by 2033.

Global demand for Marine Collagen Powder is likely to soar at 4.6 % CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on source, seaweed Collagen Powder segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 112.5 million by 2033.

By end use application, food & beverage segment is likely to exhibit 6.6% CAGR during the projection period. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a dominant value share of 41.3% in the global market by 2033.

“The marine collagen powder market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in dietary supplements and beauty products. Rising awareness about the health benefits of marine collagen and its versatile applications in various industries are fueling market expansion globally.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Who is Winning ?

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,



In 2021, Great Lakes Wellness launched four new clinically researched, benefit-led collagen products – Daily Marine Collagen Peptides, Daily Beauty Collagen Peptides, Daily Joint Collagen Peptides, and Daily Digestion Collagen Peptides which are gluten-free, iGen Non-GMO Tested, Kosher, and Keto Certified to support skin, joint, and digestive health. In 2022 , Sports nutrition company Protein Rebel launched Run Easy, a state-of-the-art marine collagen peptides powder designed specifically for runners and triathletes.

Key Companies Profiled



Vital Proteins

Bend Beauty Marine Collagen + Co-Factors

SKINGLO

Further Food

Amandean

Great Lakes Gelatin Company

NutriRise

Sports Research

Codeage

LAC Taut

Zen Principle Dr. Emil Nutrition

