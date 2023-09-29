Tungsten Carbide Market Is Stands At A US$ 21.3 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for tungsten carbide is expected to reach a value of US$ 21.3 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033.

The chemical compound tungsten carbide is composed equally of tungsten and carbon atoms. Because of their consistent purity and homogeneous particle size distribution, tungsten carbide powders are widely sought after by producers of high-performance applications. Equal amounts of tungsten carbide are heat resistant, scratch- and rust-free. Any shape can be created by carefully cutting and moulding it. Even more useful is the fact that this alloy's scrap is recyclable.

Due to its strength, durability, and abrasion resistance, tungsten carbide is a great material for use in the mining, construction, oil & gas, and automotive industries. Sales of tungsten carbide are increasing as a result of quick industrialization, a growing automobile industry, and expanding manufacturing.

The tungsten carbide market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow quickly over the course of the forecast period as a result of the region's rapidly expanding electronic and automotive industries. Tungsten carbide is frequently used in the production of electronic and automotive equipment. The demand for tungsten carbide powder with a particle size range of 1 to 10 microns is rising as a result of its usefulness as a material for cutting gear, mining tools, and abrasive equipment.

Usage of tungsten carbide in 3D printing is also increasing the market value of the material. Due to the growing demand for cutting tools, tungsten carbide is now used more commonly in the production of tools for the construction and automotive industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global tungsten carbide market is projected to reach US$ 43.9 billion by 2033.

Demand for tungsten carbide in China is predicted to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of key automobile manufacturing companies.

Sales of tungsten carbide in the United States are increasing due to the strong aerospace and defense sectors. Rapidly developing construction sector in Germany is driving the sales of tungsten carbide.

Key Companies Profiled in Tungsten Carbide Market Report



Ceratizit S.A.

China Tungsten

Chongyi Zhang Yuan Tungsten Co. Ltd.

Federal Carbide Company

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Japan New Metals Co. Ltd

Kennametal Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.

Reade International Corp.

Sandvik AB Umicore

Notable Market Developments



In February 2022, CERATIZIT S.A. announced that it had acquired the remaining 50% of Stadler Mettale's shares, making it the sole owner of the business. One of the most significant suppliers of secondary raw materials for the production of tungsten & tungsten carbide powders is this firm.

A prominent manufacturer of tungsten carbide, Sandvik AB, announced the commercial launch of 3D-printed cemented carbide on April 14, 2022. This product offers clients creative flexibility as well as advantages such as decreased material waste and increased component life. Australia-based Jenmar opened XCAL Industries in February 2020. It produces blanks made of tungsten carbide. The company sought to broaden its selection of tungsten carbide blanks and cutting tools for the tunnelling and mining industries in North America.

Key Segments of Tungsten Carbide Industry Research



By Application:



Cemented Carbide



Metal Cutting Tools



Wear Part Tools



Mining & Drilling Tools



Cutting Tools

Mill Products

By End User:



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Oil & Gas



Mining & Construction

Electronics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tungsten carbide market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on application (cemented carbide, metal cutting tools, wear part tools, mining & drilling tools, cutting tools, mill products) and end user (aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas, mining & construction, electronics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

