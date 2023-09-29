2024 Nevada U.S. Senate Candidate Sums Up Government With Contemporary Cultural Comparison

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nevada Candidate Barry Lindemann

Terminator or Borg? Choose your poison.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 2024 Nevada U. S. Senate candidate Barry Lindemann opines about the fate of the United States if government growth is left unchecked.The link to his comments is:In addition, Barry will be attending the Latino Heritage Month party Saturday, September 30th at 1 p.m. at the CCRP office located at 2460 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, NV 89074.October 11th, Barry will be speaking at the Las Vegas Conservative Town Hall Group located in the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.November 9th, Barry will be a participant in the Nye County Republican Party debate beginning in the afternoon.If you would like Barry to speak about small government and conservative values then go to his website and send him a request.You can find just about all of Barry's interview on his Linktree account located at:PAC information - The Committee to Elect Barry Lindemann

Barry Lindemann

Barry Lindemann Senate Seat

