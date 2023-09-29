Moody's Investors Service Wins 2 Awards For Risk Management And Analysis Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A rating from MIS enables issuers to create timely, goto-market debt strategies in order to capture wider investor focus and deeper liquidity options.

A screen grab from a recent report on Global Housing Affordability that has analysed UK buy-to-let loan borrowers

Moody's Investors Service has won the titles for Best Credit Risk Management Solutions Provider UK 2023 and Best Credit Risk Analysis UK 2023.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Moody's Investors Service (MIS), a US-based leading provider of credit ratings, research and risk analysis has recently been announced as the winner of two awards from International Business Magazine. The titles they have won are - 'Best Credit Risk Management Solutions Provider UK 2023 ' and 'Best Credit Risk Analysis UK 2023 '.

Moody's Investor Service has played a vital role in keeping investor confidence afloat during the stressful times of the pandemic. Their analysis helped investors and issuers with critical internal plans and funding strategies through its in-depth analytical capabilities. All these factors have helped them win the two titles in the category for credit risk analysis and management at International Business Magazine.

Madhusmitha Patil, Chief Editor of International Business Magazine shared her congratulatory note for Moody's Investors Service,“Moody's Investors Service is the most trusted brand for in-depth insights and research. We are truly honoured to be a part of their success story. During our analysis of the nominations, we came to know that Moody's has made several arrangements to abide by all regulations across the globe, so much so that it is even endorsing its UK credit ratings into the EU and vice versa.”

ABOUT MOODY'S

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. We get 4.2 million views annually on our website and an average of 150k unique visitors every month. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, over 7,500 followers on Instagram, 8,000 followers on Linkedin and over 5,000 subscribers on Youtube.

