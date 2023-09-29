Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


9/29/2023 2:31:34 AM

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 193 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
21 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 790 41.85 42.14 41.62 326 012
MTF CBOE 1 441 41.88 42.16 41.70 60 349
MTF Turquoise 635 41.81 41.96 41.70 26 549
MTF Aquis 836 41.83 42.14 41.66 34 970
22 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 455 41.72 41.86 41.54 352 743
MTF CBOE 2 834 41.72 41.86 41.54 118 234
MTF Turquoise 686 41.72 41.82 41.56 28 620
MTF Aquis 772 41.72 41.82 41.54 32 208
25 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 005 41.33 41.58 41.14 454 837
MTF CBOE 3 711 41.33 41.62 41.14 153 376
MTF Turquoise 861 41.32 41.56 41.14 35 577
MTF Aquis 1 057 41.32 41.56 41.20 43 675
26 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 663 41.11 41.34 40.96 397 246
MTF CBOE 4 312 41.14 41.34 40.98 177 396
MTF Turquoise 1 025 41.13 41.24 41.02 42 158
MTF Aquis 1 262 41.14 41.28 40.92 51 919
27 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 2 527 41.28 41.42 41.04 104 315
MTF CBOE 895 41.29 41.42 41.04 36 955
MTF Turquoise 161 41.38 41.38 41.38 6 662
MTF Aquis 265 41.32 41.42 41.10 10 950
Total 60 193 41.45 42.16 40.92 2 494 751

On 27 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 001 377 own shares, or 5.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

