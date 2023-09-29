Menin Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Insight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delhi, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Menin Inhibitor Drugs Clinical Trials & Future Opportunity Insight 2023 Report Highlights:



Menin has emerged as one of the newest proteins to receive attention as a target for drugs for the treatment of certain health conditions. It started in the early 1900s with researchers aiming to find the molecular basis of some genetic diseases, which eventually led to the identification of menin. Since then, the protein has gained substantial traction in the pharmaceutical domain for treating diseases, mainly cancer. Its involvement in multiple pathways and interaction with different gene products has been highlighted in numerous research studies over the years, putting it on the pinnacle of modern targeted therapies development. In this context, the blockade of its interactions with its binding partners has emerged as a therapeutic strategy to limit its activities in cancers, triggering another wave of drug research and development.

Research on menin protein dates back to 1903 with Erdheim's discovery of the multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 syndrome (MEN1), an autosomal dominant genetic disorder that causes tumors in different parts of the endocrine system, as well as, the skin. Cushing and Davidhoff's further investigation in 1927 indicated that similar mutations were also discovered in a subgroup of pancreatic endocrine tumors and pituitary adenomas. Then, Wermer identified the MEN1 phenotype in a pattern of autosomal dominant inheritance in a family in 1954, and named it“Wermer's syndrome”, which was eventually replaced by the present term MEN1 syndrome. It was finally in 1997 that MEN1 mutations were identified as the cause of the MEN1 syndrome thanks to the advancements in radioimmunoassays for endocrine hormones in the 1960s.

Subsequent research studies then focused on establishing the role of menin in different diseases, with many studies succeeding in finding the association between menin and MEN1 mutations with disease. Therefore, the journey of MEN1 mutations and the role of menin has not been anything short of an exemplary result of decades of research, mixed with technological developments and integration of applied science.

At present, the association of menin is the most well described in leukemia. Menin acts as a cofactor for the fusion proteins of mixed lineage leukemia (MLL) gene (also known as KMT2A). Rearrangements in this gene are linked to the development of acute leukemia. Additionally, mutations in the NPM1 gene are also involved in the development of leukemia. In fact, mutations in the NPM1 gene are seen in about 30% of acute myeloid leukemia patients, making it the most prevalent genetic alteration found in acute myeloid leukemia.

Apart from its relationship with MLL/KMT2A and NPM1, menin also plays a role in activating the Myc locus, on the downstream of which lies the KRAS, the commonly mutated oncogene. KRAS mutations are found with some of the most lethal cancers, which have low survival rates and are marked by low response to treatment. Thus, menin has also found a role in KRAS-mutated cancers, adding another subset of cancers to the list of diseases menin inhibitors can be used to treat.

Recent research has also linked menin with diabetes, which further expands its use in the pharmaceutical domain. Menin is connected to the proliferation and hormone-secreting ability of beta cells, and its inhibition has been shown to improve the growth and insulin secretion by these cells. Such emerging studies only show the largely unexplored potential of menin in human diseases, and as study results continue to emerge, menin is expected to find use in many other human diseases. Clinical trials are ongoing to assess the potential of various menin inhibitors in different indications, which is anticipated to encourage further research and development on menin and its potent inhibitors.





