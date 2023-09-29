Anti-Pollution Mask Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9% By 2029 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to a recent study conducted by Fact.MR, the anti-pollution mask market is poised to exhibit robust growth, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9% throughout the forecast period. By the conclusion of 2019, the global market for anti-pollution masks is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.9 billion.

Over the past decade, governments worldwide have been actively implementing stringent regulations to combat air pollution. Many densely populated cities across the globe face persistent threats from air pollution, particularly due to fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. Furthermore, a staggering 92% of cities globally fall short of meeting the quality and safety standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the anti-pollution mask market:

: Growing awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution has led individuals to prioritize their well-being. Consumers are more inclined to invest in protective measures, including anti-pollution masks.: The world is becoming more urbanized, with a higher percentage of the population residing in cities. Urban areas tend to have higher pollution levels, leading to a greater demand for anti-pollution masks among city dwellers.: The increased occurrence of extreme weather events, such as wildfires and dust storms, is contributing to air quality degradation. These events drive up demand for masks as people seek protection during such crises.: The COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the widespread use of face masks, has also heightened awareness about respiratory protection. Some consumers have continued to use masks even after the pandemic as a preventive measure against air pollution.: Innovations in mask design and filtration technology have improved comfort, breathability, and overall effectiveness, making anti-pollution masks more appealing to consumers.

Competitive landscape:

Among other regions, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market owing to the booming automobile sector and rapid industrialization. According to a recent report published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, more than 5.5 million people die every year, due to outdoor and household air pollution.

More than half of this number is accounted for by China and India. Furthermore, there is an established market for these types of masks in Asia. For instance, every year the air quality of Delhi in India, is getting worse. The condition is so poor the in 2018, nearly 6,000 schools had to close due to air pollution.

Meanwhile, air pollution in the United States kills thousands of people annually and is causing more than 500,000 early deaths in European countries. According to Cofounder and CEO, Christopher Dobbing (Cambridge Mask Company) who has spent most of the time in London, China and Hong Kong says that his company's revenue is divided evenly between Western and Asian countries.

Many startup companies are emerging in the anti-pollution mask market. However, people wearing masks outside are rarely seen. Hence, companies can capture a huge amount of the untapped market by convincing people to wear anti-pollution masks.

There are extensive opportunities for developing lighter and reusable anti-pollution masks. The emerging companies in the anti-pollution masks market are focused on offering fashionable products to target specific consumer groups. A Swedish startup called Airinum raised more than US$ 65,000 over its initial funding goal of US$ 10,000 at the start of their company.

Co-founder and CEO Fredrick Kempe states that they were shocked by the massive demand and their first round of masks sold out within months. Kempe also said that the company generated nearly 50% of the revenue by selling its products in Asian countries.

The global anti-pollution mask market is highly competitive in nature. Leading players including 3M, Totobobo Pte. Ltd., RESPRO, and Honeywell International Inc. are constantly investing in product innovation. The disposable anti-pollution masks are expected to account for more than half of the total market share. The demand for reusable anti-pollution masks is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Anti-Pollution Mask include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Anti-Pollution Mask Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Anti-Pollution Mask market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Anti-Pollution Mask market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Anti-Pollution Mask market size?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: