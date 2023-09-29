ESL: Al Sadd Thump Al Gharafa 4-0 Al Duhail And Arabi Claim Victories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Substitute Ali Asad scored a second half brace as Al Sadd displayed a ruthless performance to thrash Al Gharafa 4-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium, yesterday.

The thumping victory took Al Sadd on top of the Expo Stars League (ESL) standing with 13 points but Al Rayyan can reclaim their first position with a win against Al Wakrah at Al Janoub Stadium today.

Yesterday, the Wolves looked in best form with playmaker Akram Afif scoring the opener with a 26th minute-penalty. Captain Hassan Al Haydous scored four minutes later with Asad sealing the win with strikes in 54th and 60th minutes.

It was a disappointing performance from the Cheetahs, who slipped to fourth after suffering their first loss of the season.

The match was marred by skirmishes between players in the 90th minute as Al Gharafa's Lyanco Vojnovic was given the marching orders for trying to be physical against Afif following the former's foul against another Al Sadd player.

After being stunned by Al Gharafa last week, defending champions Al Duhail bounced back with a 2-1 win over Al Markhiya at Al Janoub Stadium.

The Hernan Crespo's side went into the lead with a Michael Olunga spot kick in 16th minute with Philippe Coutinho scoring their second goal just before the half-time, after Driss Fettouhi equalised for Al Markhiya in 24th minute.

Following their third win of the season, Al Duhail jumped to third with 10 points.

Meanwhile, last edition's runners-up Al Arabi recorded their first victory of the season with Omar Al Somah scoring the decisive goal in 1-0 victory over Qatar SC at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Younes Ali's side, which played three draws before losing to Al Rayyan in the previous round, moved to sixth in the table.