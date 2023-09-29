Qatar's Envoy To UN Meets UN Sec-Gen's Special Representative For Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani has met with the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva.

The meeting discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations affirmed the State of Qatar's continued support for the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to ensure security and peace in the country and improve the conditions of the Afghan people.