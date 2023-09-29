Meteorological Department Forecasts Above Yearly Average Temperatures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 29 (Petra) -- Highest temperatures Friday are expected to be about 2-3 degrees Celsius above their avrerage for this time of the year, as relatively hot weather prevails across the country, with the exception of the high mountain highlands. The wind will be moderate northwesterly.According to the Jordanian Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will decline Saturday back to the yearly average, and the autumn weather will be moderate in temperature in most areas, and relatively hot in low-lying areas such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will form at medium and high altitudes, and the wind will be northwesterly.On Sunday, the Kingdom will be affected by a humid and moderate air mass, as temperatures continue to drop.On Monday, there will be a slight drop in temperatures, and the weather will be partly cloudy and pleasant in most regions of the Kingdom and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.There is a possibility in the morning hours of light and scattered showers of rain in parts of the north of the Kingdom.Today's peak temperatures will be between 33 and 30 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19 or even 16C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 40C and lows of 25C.