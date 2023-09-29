Libya: High Representative Josep Borell Met With UN Special Representative Abdoulaye Bathily

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met with Abdoulaye Bathily, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The HRVP and the UN Special Representative exchanged views on the current situation in Libya and discussed how to coordinate and enhance political efforts to support the path towards peace and stability in Libya. The High Representative reaffirmed the EU's determined and unwavering support to the facilitation initiative led by Abdoulaye Bathily. Both reiterated the EU and UN's commitment to work together towards a sustainable political solution, based on an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue.



The High Representative and the UN Special Representative also discussed the devastating consequences of the deadly Storm Daniel. The HRVP recalled that the EU had immediately responded to a Libyan request by activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) and already provided in-kind assistance. Furthermore, the EU has mobilised €5.7 million in humanitarian funding to deliver essential services to affected populations.



The HRVP and the UN envoy highlighted the importance to continue assisting all Libyans in these difficult circumstances.

