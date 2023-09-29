Chai Sutta Bar Expands Its Footprint In Bengaluru With The Opening Of Four New Outlets

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28th September 2023 – Chai Sutta Bar, the largest tea chain globally renowned for its unique concept and authentic tea experiences, is excited to announce the grand opening of four new outlets in the vibrant city of Bengaluru. The first outlet is located at Bangalore HSR Shop No 119/543, 7th cross, 24th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Agara, Bangalore - 560102 and the second one is Bangalore BTM Shop no 730,10th main 7th cross Mico layout, BTM Layout 2nd stage, Bangalore-560076.



The third outlet is situated at Shop No.4 Meadows East, Owners Court East, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru - 560035, while the fourth outlet is located at No.67, CKB Layout, Kasavanahalli Village, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560037. Chai Sutta Bar is gaining popularity in South India for its unique blend of tea and the warm inviting atmosphere it provides to its patrons. With the opening of these four new outlets in Bengaluru, the brand sets its sights on the vibrant South Indian market.



Anubhav Dubey, CEO of Chai Sutta Bar, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's expansion and said - "We are excited to bring the Chai Sutta Bar experience to Bengaluru and provide our customers with a taste of our delicious tea blends. South India is an important market for us because of its rich tea-drinking culture and diverse culinary traditions. We believe our brand can resonate with the people of Bengaluru, and we look forward to becoming a part of this vibrant community."



Chai Sutta Bar would like to clarify that its name, although suggestive of smoking and a bar, does not promote the use of any harmful substances. The organization is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and works closely with local authorities in the areas where its outlets are situated to contribute positively to society.



Since its inception, Chai Sutta Bar has revolutionized the tea industry with its distinctive approach of serving tea in traditional kulhad cups, adding an authentic touch to the tea-drinking experience. Beyond its innovative concept, CSB's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has propelled its rapid expansion and contributed to its unparalleled success.

Company :-Adgcraft

User :- Tripti Sharma

Email :