Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum Starts Work In Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Third
Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the first international
conference, "Nakhchivan: Green Energy Zone," have started in
Nakhchivan, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and
Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Plenipotentiary
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, and UAE Minister of Climate
Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri will take part in the
events.
A number of documents are planned to be signed at the end of the
forum.
Within the framework of the forum, a meeting of joint working
groups on hydrocarbon and petrochemical products, energy
efficiency, the electricity market, the distribution and
transmission of electricity, energy regulation, the use of
renewable energy sources, and mining was held on September 28.
Moreover, the Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated
within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further
strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held
on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October
5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107162590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.