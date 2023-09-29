Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum Starts Work In Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Third Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the first international conference, "Nakhchivan: Green Energy Zone," have started in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri will take part in the events.

A number of documents are planned to be signed at the end of the forum.

Within the framework of the forum, a meeting of joint working groups on hydrocarbon and petrochemical products, energy efficiency, the electricity market, the distribution and transmission of electricity, energy regulation, the use of renewable energy sources, and mining was held on September 28.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.