Türkiye To Keep Backing Lasting Peace Efforts In South Caucasus - Security Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation by Azerbaijan is very important for ensuring sustainable peace in the region, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the National Security Council of Türkiye.

The council noted that Türkiye will continue to support efforts to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following conditions:

The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.

In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are surrendered.

The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.