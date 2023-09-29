Deathly Explosion Shocks Türkiye's Ankara

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. An explosion occurred in a six-story building in Ankara, Trend reports.

The cause of the explosion was a natural gas leak.

According to preliminary information, a large number of firefighters, police, and emergency medical services were involved in the scene.

Previously, on September 28, an explosion occurred in a building located in Istanbul. As a result, one person was killed and four were injured.