Deathly Explosion Shocks Türkiye's Ankara

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. An explosion
occurred in a six-story building in Ankara, Trend reports.
The cause of the explosion was a natural gas leak.
According to preliminary information, a large number of
firefighters, police, and emergency medical services were involved
in the scene.
Previously, on September 28, an explosion occurred in a building
located in Istanbul. As a result, one person was killed and four
were injured.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107162586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.