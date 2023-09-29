Farewell Courtesy Is On For Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.
As it was
reported earlier, last night MP Ganira Pashayeva died in the
intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was
undergoing treatment, Trend reports.
A farewell ceremony for the MP is currently being held at the
Heydar Mosque.
The MP has been placed in the intensive care unit of the Central
Clinical Hospital since September 23 due to serious health
problems.
All necessary measures were taken in connection with the
critical state of health of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed
with a hypotonic condition of unknown origin. Despite all the
efforts made by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital
and specialized doctors brought in from Türkiye, the deputy's life
could not be saved.
