Farewell Courtesy Is On For Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As it was reported earlier, last night MP Ganira Pashayeva died in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment, Trend reports.

A farewell ceremony for the MP is currently being held at the Heydar Mosque.

The MP has been placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital since September 23 due to serious health problems.

All necessary measures were taken in connection with the critical state of health of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed with a hypotonic condition of unknown origin. Despite all the efforts made by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and specialized doctors brought in from Türkiye, the deputy's life could not be saved.