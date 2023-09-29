Chronicles Of Victory: September 29, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by Armenian armed forces along the front line, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation later named "Iron Fist" .The 44-day Patriotic War resulted in the end of nearly 30 years of occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Trend presents the Chronicles of Victory for September 29, 2020:

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page.

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev answered questions on the "60 Minutes" program.

- Intense fighting continued throughout the night, resulting in the destruction of 1 tank and up to 10 enemy personnel.

- The Azerbaijani Army continued its advance to liberate the city of Fuzuli.

- Vagif Dargyakhly reported: Not even an inch of liberated territory has been lost. Two enemy tanks, an Armenian Army motorized infantry regiment, and another Armenian army officer have been eliminated.

- In the direction of Aghdere, an enemy tank was destroyed . Artillery units delivered devastating strikes against the enemy.