Chronicles Of Victory: September 29, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. On
September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by
Armenian armed forces along the front line, the Azerbaijani Army
launched a counteroffensive operation later named "Iron Fist" .The
44-day Patriotic War resulted in the end of nearly 30 years of
occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity.
Trend presents
the Chronicles of Victory for September 29, 2020:
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a
post on her official Instagram page.
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev answered questions on the "60 Minutes" program.
- Intense fighting continued throughout the night, resulting in
the destruction of 1 tank and up to 10 enemy personnel.
- The Azerbaijani Army continued its advance to liberate the city of Fuzuli.
- Vagif Dargyakhly reported: Not even an inch of liberated territory has been lost. Two enemy tanks, an
Armenian Army motorized infantry regiment, and another Armenian army
officer have been eliminated.
- In the direction of Aghdere, an enemy tank was destroyed . Artillery units delivered devastating
strikes against the enemy.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107162584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.