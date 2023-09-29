Russian Army Shells Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, with no casualties reported.

Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy attacked two districts of our region," Lysak wrote.

According to him, a residential building caught fire in the Velykomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district. The fire was extinguished.

The shelling destroyed a private house and an outbuilding.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy opened artillery fire on the Pokrovsk and Myrove communities and Nikopol city. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

According to Lysak, in all cases there were no deaths or injuries.

On September 28 in Nikopol, two Russian kamikaze drones hit civilian infrastructure.