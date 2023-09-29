Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Russian Drone In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian drone in the Sumy region overnight.

The regional military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Air defense forces shot down an enemy UAV over the Sumy region overnight. We thank our defenders of the sky!" the post reads.

On the night of September 27 to 28, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 39 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 31 of them.