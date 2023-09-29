Russians Launch Missile Attack On Mykolaiv This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv in the early morning hours of Friday, September 29.
Mykolaiv region governor Vitaliy Kim said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"On the morning of September 29, at around 04:13, the city of Mykolaiv came under a missile attack. An infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the city was hit. As a result, dry grass caught fire, which was extinguished at 06:45. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim said. Read also:
On September 28, at 08:12, artillery shelling was recorded in the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.
"Today, September 29, at 03:59, the enemy fired artillery at a settlement of the Kutsurub community. As a result of the shelling, a dry grass fire broke out in the open area of the residential sector. The fire was extinguished, without casualties or destruction," he said.
