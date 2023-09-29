(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc
Intention to Fundraise
On 26 June 2023, Octopus Titan VCT plc announced its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. It is anticipated the prospectus in relation to this Offer will be available in the last two weeks of October. The maximum amount the Company will be seeking to raise is £125 million (with an over-allotment facility of £75 million).
An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
