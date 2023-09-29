Reusable Water Bottles Market Are Predicted To Reach US$ 13.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global reusable water bottle market enjoys a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion at present and is forecasted to surge to an impressive revenue value of US$ 13.5 billion by 2033, expanding at 3.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Reusable Water Bottle market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Reusable Water Bottle market.

Key findings of the Reusable Water Bottle market study:



Regional breakdown of the Reusable Water Bottle market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Reusable Water Bottle vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Reusable Water Bottle market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Reusable Water Bottle market.

Key Companies Profiled



Nalge Nunc International Corp.

CAMELBAK PRODUCTS LLC

AQUASANA INC

Thermos L.L.C.

Petainer Ltd.

BRITA GmbH

Emsa GmbH

SIGG Switzerland AG

Be-Active Bottles

Tupperware Brands Corporation

HYDAWAY Contigo

Competitive Landscape

Reusable water bottle manufacturers are focusing on launching new products with innovative marketing strategies to maximize their sales potential and drive revenue generation capacity in the future.



In June 2021, Aptar Food + Beverage announced a partnership with REBO, a company offering reusable water bottles to develop a reusable water bottle that uses smart Bluetooth technology to help consumers stay hydrated. The bottle sync's with a personalized hydration application to track health goals. In November 2022, BIMCO, an international shipping association in collaboration with Ocean Bottle, a reusable water bottle supplier announced the launch of co-branded reusable bottles that are intended to symbolize the change needed in the shipping industry to reduce plastic waste and eliminate the use of single-use plastics.

Segments of Reusable Water Bottle Industry Research



By Material Type :



Glass



Metals



Polymers

Silicone

By Product Type :



Filtered



Plain



Infuser



Collapsible



Insulated



Growlers

Other Types

By Primary Usage :



Everyday



Sports



Travel

Other Utilities

By Size :



8-12 Oz



16-27 Oz



32 Oz



40 Oz



64 Oz

1 Gallon and Above

By Sales Channel :



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Independent Stores



e-Commerce

Other Channels

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Queries addressed in the Reusable Water Bottle market report:



Why are the Reusable Water Bottle market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Reusable Water Bottle market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Reusable Water Bottle market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Reusable Water Bottle market?

