Mineral Ingredients Market In The Coming Years Is Projected To Touch US$ 935 Million By 2027 X Herald

This has paved the way for exciting prospects for the growth of the mineral ingredients market in the coming years, projected to touch US$ 935 Mn by the end of 2027, according to the newest report by Fact.MR

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Mineral Ingredients market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Merger of Traditional Businesses with Novel Businesses Get an Uptick

The market for mineral ingredients has become fragmented with a multitude of multinational and regional players entering the market with a plethora of mineral ingredients offerings. Some of the key companies competing in the market are Corbion N.V., Haifa Chemicals, Dupont De Nemours and Company, K+S Akteingesellschaft etc. The mineral ingredients market frontrunners are currently focusing on building and expanding their business portfolio with investments in multiple other verticals.



In September 2019, Corbion N.V., a prominent player in the mineral ingredients market, acquired Granotec do Brazil, to foray into production of functional blends for the bakery industry. DuPont, after its separation from the DowDuPont collaboration in April 2019, has slowly started to spread its mineral ingredients businesses with strategic acquisitions and collaborations. It acquired the membrane business of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp and ultrafiltration membrane business from BASF in October 2019.

While the frontrunners in mineral ingredients market are looking to diversify their product portfolios, follower companies are eyeing to capture the white space created by collaborations and supply partnerships.

For instance, Koninklijke DSM N.V. signed a multiyear mineral ingredients supply agreement with Corning in February 2016. These partnerships and agreements not only spread the reach of mineral ingredients manufacturers in the global market, but also ensure regular demand for company's products on a recurrent basis.

