Self-Tanning Products Market Poised To Hit US$ 1.4 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global self-tanning products market is projected to achieve a market worth of US$ 875 million in 2022, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.81% over the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032, culminating in a market valuation of US$ 1.4 billion.

Sales of self-tanning products experienced a temporary downturn during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns implemented worldwide reduced outdoor activities, and restrictions on public gatherings limited exposure to direct sunlight, mitigating the need for tanning products. However, with the gradual easing of restrictions since 2021, people have begun to venture outdoors once again, leading to a resurgence in the sales of self-tanning products.

Key Takeaways from Self-Tanning Products Market Study



By product, lotions expected to possess more than 50% market share for self-tanning products market

By application, women expected to hold more than 60% market share for self-tanning products.

The self-tanning products industry expected to possess more than 30% market share throughout Europe.

The self-tanning products industry expected to possess nearly 25% market share throughout Asia Pacific As of 2022, self-tanning product sales are expected to be valued at US$ 875 Mn

Category-Wise Insights:

Oil-Free Quality of Lotions Making it Popular?

Rising cases of skin malignancies and disorders due to exposure to UV rays is expected to propel the demand for lotions. Moreover, in comparison to creams, lotions contain less oil and are sometimes completely oil-free.

In addition, lotions use alcohols to prevent the oil and water components from separating. This, in turn, results in a silky feel when the product is applied. Thus, lotions are expected to possess more than 50% market share for self-tanning products market.

College Going Girls Bolstering the Demand for Self-tanning Products?

By applications, self-tanning products have been categorized into men and women. Women have shown a growing inclination towards investing in grooming products to their daily routines. In addition, daily skincare routines are playing a major role in increasing the demand for self-tanning products as they include lotions and gels.

In addition, college going girls and women working in the fashion and corporate industry are investing in self care and skin routines. Thus, by application, women are expected to hold more than 60% sales of self-tanning products.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent self-tanning product manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing sustainable products, as a part and parcel of their endeavour to reduce their environmental footprint. Moreover, players are also focusing on introducing specific products for a certain set of consumers. Some notable developments are as follows:



In January 2022, Kao Corporation announced that the company will be launched on the“Go Ethical” platform. The company is focusing on waste reduction through the online shopping site LOHACO. St. Tropez, a key player in the self-tanning products market offers a wide range and types of self-tanners. The company is focusing on offering limited edition self-tanning products to attract consumers and to generate revenue.

Key Companies Profiled:



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

L'Oréal

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

St. Tropez

Unilever

Kao Corporation

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc. Clarins

Key Segments Covered in the Self-Tanning Products Market Report:

By Product



Lotions

Gels Others

By Application



Men Women

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Channels Convenience Stores

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Self-Tanning Products include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Self-Tanning Products Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Self-Tanning Products market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Self-Tanning Products market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Self-Tanning Products market size?

