Manamat Al-Gosaibi.. A Museum Paying Tribute To Late Saudi Poet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Khlood Al-Enizi

MANAMA, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Located in the heart of the Bahraini capital Manama is the house-turned-museum, which paid tribute to late Saudi poet Dr. Gasi Al-Gosaibi, known for his supportive stance in regards to the GCC and Kuwait in particular. The house reflects the Saudi poet's contributions throughout his life with a myriad of digital and audio displays telling the story of the prolific figure. The houseآ's library, overlooking a cafe and garden, is filled to the brim with Al-Gosaibi works notably books reflecting his honorable stance with Kuwait during the horrific Iraq invasion of 1990. (end) kne.gta