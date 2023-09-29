Tapioca Starch Market Is Anticipated To Approach A Valuation Of Approximately US$ 9 Billion By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Tapioca Starch Market is poised to achieve a market value of approximately US$ 4.7 billion in 2022. The increasing preference for gluten-free food options, coupled with the health advantages of tapioca, is a significant driver behind the growing demand for tapioca starch.

Furthermore, the surging demand from the food and beverage sector, as well as the popularity of tapioca pearls, is positively impacting tapioca starch sales. It is projected that more than 18,400,000 tons of tapioca starch will be sold worldwide by the end of 2032. Consequently, tapioca starch sales are anticipated to exceed US$ 9 billion, demonstrating a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% within the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to a report by Fact.MR, from 2017 to 2021, global tapioca starch sales exceeded US$ 4.7 billion, registering an approximate CAGR of 5.8%.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Consumer preference for clean-label products, as well as quality and flavor, will continue to be important growth variables for the tapioca starch market, as will this cassava extract's potential to serve as an effective alternative to modified starches used in processed food products.

Countries such as the United States and Canada have showed an increasing preference for gluten-free products in recent years. In addition, celiac disease affects about 3 million people of the region in North America. As a result, residents in the area are investing in food that will meet their demands. Furthermore, the existence of significant tapioca starch manufacturers in the region is boosting sales.

“Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle has made tapioca starch a popular ingredient for various dishes. Thus, the use of tapioca starch has increased in everyday life. This, in turn, is expected to drive the sales for tapioca starch.” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:



By form, tapioca pearls are predicted to have a market share of more than 30% in the tapioca starch market.

By application, the food and beverage industry is estimated to have a market share of more than 45% of the tapioca starch market.

North America's tapioca starch market is estimated to generate US$ 60 million in revenue. The tapioca starch sector is predicted to have a market share of almost 35% in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:



In April 2021, Cargill, Inc. partnered with Starpro, the leading manufacturer and provider of tapioca starch in Thailand. Through this partnership, the company is focusing on expanding their business in the Asia Pacific region. In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC announced that it had acquired 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co Ltd located in Thailand.

Key Companies Profiled:



Cargill Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Navin Chemicals

Pruthvi's Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Vaighai Agro Products Ltd.

Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.

American Key Food Products Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:



Ability to lower cholesterol level, preventing constipation, and maintaining blood sugar levels to drive the growth of tapioca starch market The primary trends driving tapioca starch sales are an increasing preference for gluten-free foods and the nutritional quality of tapioca starches.

Key Segments Covered:



By Source :



Bitter Cassava

Sweet Cassava

By Form :



Tapioca Pearls



Tapioca Flour



Tapioca Granules



Tapioca Flakes



Tapioca Pellets

Tapioca Syrup

By Application :



for Food & Beverages



for Industrial Processing



for Animal Feed for Other Applications

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand Tapioca Starch make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: