Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 4.6% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Worldwide demand for rigid bulk packaging is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the global rigid bulk packaging market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 12.5 billion by 2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Rigid Bulk Packaging market.

Key findings of the Rigid Bulk Packaging market study:



Regional breakdown of the Rigid Bulk Packaging market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Rigid Bulk Packaging vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Rigid Bulk Packaging market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market.

Key Companies Profiled



Bemis Company Inc.

Amcor PLC

Mondi PLC

Brambles Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

Greif Inc.

Nefab Packaging AB

Sonoco Products Company

The Cary Company

Taihua Group

Hoover Container Solutions

Cleveland Steel Container

Bulk-Pack Inc.

BWAY Corporation WestRock Company

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the rigid bulk packaging market are offering environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions to attract consumers. Leading companies are concentrating on growing their presence, product offerings, capabilities, and resources to meet the increasing demand for rigid bulk packaging in various regions.

For instance,

In 2020, new intermediate bulk containers were introduced by Elkart Plastic, a division of Myers Industries that can be utilized in several different applications.

Key Segments of Rigid Bulk Packaging Industry Research



By Material:



Plastic



Metal



Wood

Others

By Product:



Pails



Drums



Material Handling Containers



Bulk Boxes

Rigid Intermediate Containers

By Application:



Pharmaceuticals



Chemicals



Food & Beverages



Durable Goods

Others

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Queries addressed in the Rigid Bulk Packaging market report:



Why are the Rigid Bulk Packaging market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Rigid Bulk Packaging market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market?

