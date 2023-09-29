Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 4.6% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Worldwide demand for rigid bulk packaging is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the global rigid bulk packaging market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 12.5 billion by 2032.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Rigid Bulk Packaging market.
Key findings of the Rigid Bulk Packaging market study:
Regional breakdown of the Rigid Bulk Packaging market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Rigid Bulk Packaging vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Rigid Bulk Packaging market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market.
Key Companies Profiled
Bemis Company Inc. Amcor PLC Mondi PLC Brambles Ltd. Berry Global Inc. Greif Inc. Nefab Packaging AB Sonoco Products Company The Cary Company Taihua Group Hoover Container Solutions Cleveland Steel Container Bulk-Pack Inc. BWAY Corporation WestRock Company
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the rigid bulk packaging market are offering environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions to attract consumers. Leading companies are concentrating on growing their presence, product offerings, capabilities, and resources to meet the increasing demand for rigid bulk packaging in various regions.
For instance,
In 2020, new intermediate bulk containers were introduced by Elkart Plastic, a division of Myers Industries that can be utilized in several different applications.
Key Segments of Rigid Bulk Packaging Industry Research
By Material:
Plastic Metal Wood Others By Product:
Pails Drums Material Handling Containers Bulk Boxes Rigid Intermediate Containers By Application:
Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Food & Beverages Durable Goods Others By Region:
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Queries addressed in the Rigid Bulk Packaging market report:
Why are the Rigid Bulk Packaging market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Rigid Bulk Packaging market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market?
