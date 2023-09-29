Melexis - Application Of Article 7:97 Of The Belgian Code On Companies And Associations

Please find herewith the link to our press release related to the application of article 7:97 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.