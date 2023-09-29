With Entry Into Force Of New Competition Code Three Laws Will Be Canceled

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In order to maintain transparency in all incomes, Azerbaijan is
canceling the three laws on the Competition Code.
Tahir Mirkishili Сhairman of the Сommittee, said this at the
meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry
and Entrepreneurship, Azernews reports.
He said that with the entry into force of the draft law on
approval of the Competition Code, the laws "On Antimonopoly
Activities", "On Unfair Competition", and "On Natural Monopolies"
will be canceled.
Additional financial sanctions will be applied to illegal
income.
"The new Competition Code envisages achieving the deterrent goal
of punishment through the application of categorized
penalties."
Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly
Control and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy,
said this during his speech at the meeting of the Committee on
Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Milli Majlis held
on 28 September.
Mamed Abbasbeyli noted that special financial sanctions will be
applied to the subjects of natural monopoly, and additional
financial sanctions will be applied to officials.
"The document will mainly define mitigating and aggravating
factors. Additional financial sanctions will be applied in
connection with illegal income," he added.
New rules for the inspection of natural monopoly
entities will be defined in the Competition Code
"The new Competition Code will define separate rules for the
inspection of natural monopoly subjects."
According to the draft, all stages of state control (complaint,
analysis, monitoring, inspection, involvement of experts and
specialists, etc.) will be regulated in detail. Monitoring and
market inspections are included in the Code as additional control
measures.
According to the Head, when implementing a state control
measure, instruments of temporary measures are defined that stop or
prevent actions of a market entity that have a significant or
irreversible impact on the restriction of competition.
