Azerbaijan To Become Reference Point For Purchasing Sophisticated Weapons

The complete liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan after
the historically successful anti-terrorist operations in the
sovereign territory of Azerbaijan's Garabagh took place, and the
separatist regime that washed the brains of people in Garabagh was
arrested. The evildoers that had once marched on the lands of
Azerbaijan more than 33 years ago with their bloody hands were
stopped by the valiant, brave, not aged army of Azerbaijan led by
the Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev.
Qualitatively conducted tactics of fighting against the
terrorist enclave will be written in the history of the world as
one of the most successfully implemented operations of Azerbaijan
to eradicate evil (separatists) and reunite ancestral lands, which
was previously demonstrated in the second Garabagh war.
The huge potential in the use of machinery and the latest
equipment by Azerbaijan's Armed Forces has shown how high-precision
weapons can be used without harming civilians, which has been
proven. Building power and strength in all spheres, Azerbaijan
intends to build two more factories for the production of a
military-industrial complex.
According to the words of Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense
Industry Madat Guliyev, Azerbaijan is currently working on more
than 800 new weapons. Many people are becoming interested in the
tactics of combat during the anti-terrorist operation conducted by
Azerbaijan, and the types of weapons used.
Speaking to AZERNEWS , military expert Heydar
Mirza said that during the first stage of the anti-terrorist
operation, Azerbaijan used complexes with highly accurate
capabilities, including minimizing damage to civilian
infrastructure, which, as the expert stressed, can be clearly seen
in the published videos of the defeat of terrorist targets during
the operation, such as drone footage.
"The next stage was more like an operation of police and
internal troops, which, as the name suggests, was an anti-terrorist
operation. One by one seizure of all posts and stations and direct
destruction of the terrorist dens," the expert opined.
Referring to the words of Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense
Industry, Madat Guliyev, Azerbaijan is working on the production of
more than 800 samples of weapons, which will strengthen the
military-industrial complex.
"If we take into account all the weapon designs and
modifications under development in the various categories, the
figure quoted by the Minister is realistic. For my part, I know
that the variety presented at local and international exhibitions
is a kind of proof of this. Of course, it is also possible to work
on models presented in the past, for example, taking into account
the experience of the 44-day Patriotic War," H.Mirza said.
Earlier Azerbaijan participated in the international defense
industry exhibition held by Turkiye under the name IDEF-2023 in
Istanbul, where Azerbaijan demonstrated its own arms production and
agreed with Turkiye on cooperation in the development of the
fifth-generation Kaan fighter. The agreement was signed by General
Director of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Temel Kotil, Head of
Turkish Defense Industry Department Haluk Gergun, and Azerbaijani
Deputy Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev.
In a comment made by the Minister of Defense Industry of
Azerbaijan to journalists, there was a reference to the purchase of
weapons from Azerbaijan by the USA. Due to restrictions imposed in
the US, Azerbaijan cannot purchase Western-made fighter jets as an
example.
According to Heydar Mirza, he supports the expansion of military
cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan, but first of all, one
should take into account the fact that the foreign policy pursued
by the US in the region of Azerbaijan has been inconsistent for a
long time.
"I support the expansion of military cooperation between the US
and Azerbaijan. The US is now almost a world hegemon in the
military sense, and the most advanced technologies are concentrated
there. In a modern army, the load on technology is enormous.
Unfortunately, the US foreign policy in our region has been
inconsistent for a long time. This creates problems for cooperation
in the said sphere. Therefore, if we give one or two examples, we
will see that military cooperation between us is not at such a high
level." the expert underlined.
After Azerbaijan's superb victory in the Second Garabagh War,
many countries have turned to Azerbaijan for the purchase of
weapons of various models, and according to the Minister, there are
more than 30 countries willing to buy weapons from Azerbaijan.
"I think our winning plays a definite role in that. It was a
kind of 'country marketing' for us in the military industry. But
there are favorable global trends. While it may sound a bit
cynical, the military industry thrives during wars. The
Russian-Ukrainian war is now a major factor influencing the global
market for weapons systems. Both the West and Russia have mobilized
every possible resource.
Of course, the West's capabilities are richer and wider. And
Russia is already in a situation where it has to buy weapons from
North Korea and Iran. In this case, of course, the power and role
of alternative producers in the world market is strengthened," he
said.
The military-industrial complex created by the great leader
Heydar Aliyev was further developed by the Order of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev of 16 December 2005 on
the creation of the Ministry of Defence Industry. The President of
the country set a task to minimize dependence on imports of
military equipment.
To this end, new production facilities were built and technical
re-equipment was carried out at the previously functioning ones.
The successes achieved by the enterprises of the Ministry of
Defence Industry of Azerbaijan under the leadership of Minister
Colonel General, National Hero of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev are
evidenced by the samples of military equipment presented at the 4th
International Defence Industry Exhibition ADEX 2022.
