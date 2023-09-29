Autumn privileges up to 50% on detailing services for clients Porsche Center Taganka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Unique service privileges apply at the Porsche Center Taganka, part of the AVTODOM Group. Porsche car owners can take advantage of special offers for detailing services with savings of up to 50%.



It is especially important to carry out timely maintenance in the autumn. High-quality service will ensure reliable and safe operation of all vehicle systems, prevent possible breakdowns and extend its service life. Porsche Center Taganka has prepared six comprehensive packages of detailing services for clients at competitive prices.



Dry cleaning of the car interior and application of Anti-rain coating on all windows are included in Package №1 with a 20% benefit. Dry cleaning of surfaces will remove dust and other contaminants that appeared during the operation of the car. The innovative Anti-rain coating will simplify glass cleaning and ensure ideal visibility in any weather. The cost of the complex is 20 000 rubles.



Body polishing using an abrasive compound and interior dry cleaning are available for 22 500 rubles in Package №2 with a 25% discount. Abrasive polishing of the body will help eliminate scratches, abrasions and other damage to the paintwork. It will restore the shine and smoothness of the surface.



30% privileges are available when purchasing Package №3. Service center specialists will polish and apply a Ceramic composition to the car body and an Anti-rain coating to the glass as part of this complex. This will provide long-term protection from external factors and negative environmental influences. The package costs 77 000 rubles.



Protective treatment of the car interior is a feature of Package №4. It can prevent the appearance of stains and keep the car in perfect condition for a long time. Professional dry cleaning of the interior, application of a Ceramic composition to the car body and abrasive polishing are included in the complex. The offer is available at a price of 84 500 rubles. The benefit will be 35%.



Porsche Center Taganka guarantees a 40% benefit on the design of Package №5. It combines a full range of services. It includes the protection of the external elements of the car (polishing the body with an abrasive composition, applying a protective Ceramic coating, Anti-rain coating) and caring for the car interior (dry cleaning and protective treatment of the entire car interior). The complex costs 84 000 rubles.



Porsche car owners receive 50% privileges on a full range of detailing and a unique service of restoration painting of 4-wheel rims when purchasing Package No. 6. This procedure helps restore the worn surface of the discs, protects against abrasion and chemical destruction when exposed to road reagents in winter. Painting the discs will preserve their performance characteristics longer and extend their service life. The special package price is 130 000 rubles.



Regular detailing will help keep your car in excellent condition, significantly improve its appearance and prevent possible damage. Customers who prefer official dealerships can be assured of a high level of service. Work is performed by qualified specialists using certified equipment at the Porsche Center Taganka.



“Porsche Center Taganka always strives to meet the high standards of the German Porsche brand. It provides an exceptional level of service. The development of six special offers for detailing services is another step in this direction. We try to satisfy the needs of each client, so seasonal maintenance has become even more accessible. We invite Porsche car owners to take advantage of unique service privileges and prepare their car for the winter period at our dealership”, - Alexey Zabelkin, General Director of Porsche Center Taganka, commented.



MENAFN29092023005646012357ID1107161731