Special offer for cleaning the drainage system in Audi Avtodom Varshavka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Audi Avtodom Varshavka offers service on favorable terms. Customers can take advantage of a unique offer to clean car drainage holes for RUB 1,900. The offer is valid from September 1, 2023.



A large amount of dirt accumulates in the drainage system when the vehicle is used for a long time. It gets there along with rain and leaves during parking. The car may fill with water during washing or rain if the drainage holes are not cleaned regularly.



In addition, there is a risk of short circuiting electronic components and control units. A clogged drainage system can lead to an unpleasant odor inside the car and make the openings more difficult to clean.



It is important to carry out prompt diagnostics of electronics and other vehicle systems, especially in the autumn, in order to avoid possible problems. Professional help is required for the highest quality drainage cleaning.



Audi Avtodom Varshavka invites customers to receive privileges for seasonal maintenance of Audi vehicles. Experienced service center specialists perform all types of work, including comprehensive cleaning of engine compartment drains.



Customers of Audi Avtodom Varshavka can take advantage of a unique offer of the month. Cleaning the drainage holes costs RUB 1,900. You can get more detailed information about the offer by calling: + 7 (495) 755-88-11.



“Timely care of car extends its service life and ensures safe operation. We offer our customers high-quality service for Audi cars in compliance with the high quality standards of the German brand. The team of highly qualified specialists at Audi Avtodom Varshavka has extensive experience and a high level of expertise. This allows us to quickly diagnose and fix any malfunctions,” – Pavel Nikolaev, director of after-sales services at Audi Avtodom Varshavka, commented.





