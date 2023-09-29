CFO Samuel Künzli To Leave Feintool By The End Of March 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Samuel Künzli will step down as Feintool Chief Financial Officer and member of the executive board at the end of March 2024 to pursue a new challenge outside the company. Over the past three years, Samuel Künzli has played a significant role in the transformation of the Feintool Group, with a particular focus on Green Energy, leading to important achievements and milestones.

The board of directors and executive management team at the Feintool Group extend their gratitude to Samuel Künzli for the successful collaboration during his tenure and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. The succession process will commence immediately.

Alexander von Witzleben, Chairman of the Feintool Board of Directors, stated: "We regret that Samuel Künzli is leaving our company. As Chief Financial Officer, he played a key role in implementing our growth strategy and demonstrated a high level of expertise both in the acquisition and integration of Kienle + Spiess in the e-lamination business, as well as the successful divestment of the capital goods business. Additionally, his persuasive efforts as a liaison with the capital market have been valuable to Feintool."

About Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology market leader in the field of fineblanking, formed steel components and stamped electro sheet metal products. Cost-effectiveness, superior quality, and high productivity distinguish these technologies.

As an innovation driver, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of these technologies and develops intelligent solutions to meet its customers' requirements. Feintool offers innovative tools and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes for all aspects of high-volume sheet metal applications in the automotive industry and other demanding industrial sectors as well as renewable energies. The processes used support the megatrends of green energy generation, storage, and application.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company owns 17 production plants in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, ensuring proximity to its customers. Around the globe, about 3,300 employees and over 100 apprentices are at work on new solutions to create key advantages for customers. Feintool, which is listed on the stock exchange, is majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02





