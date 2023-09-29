Medical Device Cleaning Market Heading For USD 2 Billion At 6% CAGR By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) As reported by Fact.MR, the worldwide medical device cleaning market reached an approximate valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2020. Projections indicate that it is expected to grow significantly, expanding by 1.4 times to surpass the US$ 2 billion mark by the year 2031. It is projected to rise at a CAGR of over 6% during forecast period. Notably, North America is poised to maintain a substantial presence, accounting for approximately 50% of the market share throughout the coming decade.

In the ever-changing healthcare environment of today, a primary concern shared by both healthcare providers and patients revolves around the potential infection risks linked to medical devices. Ranging from surgical instruments to diagnostic equipment, these devices are pivotal in patient care. However, if not subjected to thorough cleaning and sterilization, they can transform into breeding grounds for dangerous pathogens. This escalating apprehension about infections has been a driving force behind the notable expansion of the Medical Device Cleaning Market.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The Importance of Medical Device Cleaning

Infections acquired during medical procedures, known as healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections, have been a persistent problem in healthcare settings for years. Such infections not only pose a significant threat to patient health and safety but also add to the financial burden on healthcare systems.

Medical devices, which come into direct contact with patients, are a primary source of HAIs if not cleaned and disinfected effectively. Therefore, ensuring that these devices are thoroughly cleaned and sterilized before each use is paramount in preventing infections and maintaining the overall quality of healthcare.

The Driving Factors Behind Market Growth

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the Medical Device Cleaning Market:

As awareness about the risks associated with inadequately cleaned medical devices grows among healthcare professionals, patients, and regulatory bodies, there is a rising demand for effective cleaning solutions.Regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing stricter guidelines and standards for medical device cleaning and sterilization, pushing healthcare facilities to adopt more rigorous cleaning processes.Continuous advancements in cleaning technologies, including the development of automated cleaning systems, are making the cleaning process more efficient, reliable, and consistent.Healthcare providers are recognizing that preventing HAIs through effective cleaning is not only essential for patient safety but also for reducing the financial burden associated with treating such infections.The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of medical device cleaning, as hospitals and clinics faced unprecedented challenges in ensuring the cleanliness and safety of their facilities.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players with a significant market share are strategically focusing on broadening their customer base across various end-user industries.

In 2020, the U.S. FDA granted approval for the utilization of Steris V-PRO 1 Plus, maX2, and maX low-temperature sterilization systems. These approvals allowed for the decontamination of approximately 750,000 N95 respirators and similar masks daily in hospitals dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In February 2021, Solvay and Metrex entered into a collaborative effort to conduct chemical resistance testing on widely used disinfectants within healthcare settings. This joint study encompassed an evaluation of CaviWipesTM 2.0, the latest product from Metrex, and assessed the chemical resilience of Solvay's high-performance polymers. The study aimed to determine their capacity to withstand potent disinfectants used in the battle against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other infections acquired in healthcare environments.

Key Segments in Medical Device Cleaning Industry Research



Process



Disinfection



Automatic Cleaning



Manual Cleaning

Precleaning

Application



Surgical Instruments



Endoscopes



Ultrasound Probes

Dental Instruments

End User



Hospitals and Clinics



Diagnostic Centers



Dental Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Get Customization on this Report:



Market Growth Prospects

The Medical Device Cleaning Market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory. Market analysts predict that the market will witness increased investments in research and development to develop more effective cleaning solutions and technologies. Moreover, as healthcare systems around the world strive to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare-associated infections, the demand for medical device cleaning products and services is likely to soar.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: