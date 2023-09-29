(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority Honours Outstanding Committees and Teams







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, 27 September 2023: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently celebrated and honoured outstanding committees and teams, which have made a strong contribution to the performance and strategic direction of the authority over the past three years.



These committees and teams have benefited the healthcare system in Dubai and the overall medical services available to the community. The authority recently organised a special ceremony to mark this occasion, attended by H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, who presented certificates of appreciation to the honourees.



He expressed his personal gratitude and the authority's thanks for their efforts and outstanding performance, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and teamwork, as well as the diverse range of expertise and skills within the authority.



The total number of committees and teams in 2022 was 38, including members from the Dubai Health Authority, as well as various government and private entities.



The recognition ceremony honoured the outstanding committees and teams, totalling 19, which included institutional committees at the authority level, as well as joint committees comprising members from the Dubai Health Authority, the government healthcare sector, and the private sector in Dubai.



During the celebration, Dr Nahed Monsef, Director of Strategy and Governance Department at Dubai Health Authority, provided a detailed presentation on the statistics of the committees and teams within the authority, their formation goals, and performance results. She highlighted the level of improvement in their performance over the past three years.



She emphasized on the importance of shared knowledge, collaboration and commitment to further advance the health sector in Emirate.