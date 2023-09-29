(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Kanoo Energy Takes Center Stage at ADIPEC 2023 with Next-Gen Energy Solutions











27th Sep, 2023, Abu Dhabi, UAE - Kanoo Energy, Part of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, is all set to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023. From October 2nd to 5th, at stand 12330 in hall 12 explore a realm of innovative technology solutions tailored for the Oil and gas and petrochemical sectors.







energy in the air.



energy in the air. Kanoo Energy is committed to its vision for cleaner skies, a robust economy, fortified energy security towards the energy trilemma, and a cascade of socio-economic benefits. Kanoo Energy, with its storied legacy of championing renewables and sustainability, stands at the forefront of this transformative journey.







Kanoo Energy's bond with ADIPEC is nearly two decades strong, a testament to enduring partnerships and the creation of new alliances. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, shares, 'Our ADIPEC journey, spurred by ADNOC's visionary initiative, has been nothing short of remarkable. It's a global rendezvous of industry giants. Our participation this year amplifies our alignment with the UAE's ambitious vision, where technology and energy converge.'



Mr.

Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, CEO, The Kanoo Group UAE, 'Our vision at Kanoo Energy is clear and unwavering: to spearhead innovation and decarbonization. We're not just participants; we're leaders, syncing our strides with global and regional goals. Our quest is towards a greener planet, economic prosperity, and a sustainable energy blueprint.'







At ADIPEC, Kanoo Energy is pulling out all the stops by unveiling a spectrum of technological marvels, from carbon capture, 3D printing to robotics and state of the art emissions monitoring solutions.







Mr. Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, adds, 'Innovation through collaboration is our mantra. Our allegiance is to bolster our national energy tech prowess, and ADIPEC is our anchor, especially with global milestones like COP 28 on the horizon.'







The Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, with its rich legacy, is a conglomerate of diverse interests. Kanoo Energy, its subsidiary, is the leading go-to solutions provider for oil and gas, power, utility, mining, and construction, among other industries spanning Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.



Kanoo Energy's mission is clear: champion the climate cause through transformative strategies, industry-wide collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.







With an anticipated crowd of over 150,000 professionals, ADIPEC 2023 is the place to be. Engage with Kanoo Energy's mavens, discover the latest breakthroughs, and forge lasting connections.







