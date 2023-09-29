(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoHAP Holds National Workshop to Strengthen Health System Response to Violence







Dubai September 28th, 2023:

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has concluded a three-day National Workshop on Strengthening Health System Response to Violence, held in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The workshop, which took place from September 26th to 28th in Dubai, was designed to address national trends and align with the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as national legislation and priorities.

The event was attended by numerous distinguished figures, including HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, representatives from various health authorities, strategic partners, and experts from WHO and UNICEF.

The primary objective of the workshop was to formulate an action plan that would reinforce the role of the health system within a comprehensive, multisectoral national response to violence, in line with best practices and WHO guidelines. The plan takes into consideration analyzing the current situation, in close coordination with strategic partners, to identify the most effective priority actions.



Advanced healthcare

In his opening remarks at the national workshop, HE Dr. Hussein Al Rand emphasized that MoHAP is committed to aligning its programs with the nation's strategic vision for health.

“Prioritizing health and community well-being, the Ministry is dedicated to delivering top-tier healthcare to individuals, adhering to international standards of excellence. Additionally, in partnership with relevant authorities, the Ministry will continue to uphold and promote the health rights of women and children to achieve sustainable development objectives.”



Dr. Al Rand stressed that MoHAP is keen to organize such collaborative events to foster constructive international and local partnerships and enhance healthcare services in the country. These initiatives, he emphasized, are crucial for improving the efficiency of the health system and bolstering the nation's competitive standing in the field of healthcare.

MoHAP's key government partners in this endeavor include the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Community Development, the Emirates Health Services, Emirates Schools Establishment, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Sharjah Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Establishment, and the UAE University in addition to other stakeholders.

