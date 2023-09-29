Lebanese Army Receives First Shipment Of Qatar's Fuel Donation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 29 (NNN-NNA) – The Lebanese army received yesterday, the first shipment of Qatar's fuel donation, the military said in a statement.

The donation is part of Qatar's efforts, to assist the Lebanese military, during the current financial crisis, the statement said, adding that, the remaining portion of the donation will be delivered in the upcoming months.

Late last month, the Qatar Fund for Development announced that, it would supply the Lebanese army with fuel aid, valued at 30 million U.S. dollars over a period of six months.

The Lebanese army has been heavily impacted by a lingering economic and financial crisis that hit the country since 2019. The crisis has caused a collapse of the Lebanese pound, and a devaluation of wages for employees in the public sector, including servicemen.– NNN-NNA