Nappy Roots Releases First Single“Hands Of Time,” Previewing Ninth Studio Album

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Legendary Southern Rap Group Pays Tribute to Hip-Hop History With New Single Sampling Soul II Soul's“Keep On Moving”

- Nappy Roots Member Fish ScalesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Alternative southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots today announced the release of its first single,“Hands of Time ,” from the group's ninth studio album,“NAPPY4LIFE,” slated to be released on Oct. 20. The single from the first album in two years samples Soul II Soul's classic hit,“Keep On Moving,” with vocals from Atlanta artist Shaun Rose. The track is produced by Blake“808Blake” German and is available on all major streaming platforms.“We are so proud to release this single and entire album as a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop while working with an amazing team of artists and producers,” said Nappy Roots Founding Member Fish Scales.“This is a true celebration of those who have come before us, alongside us, and will continue to shape the genre for generations to come.”Like the rest of the upcoming album,“Hands of Time" is an uplifting record that draws inspiration from Nappy Roots's evolution in the music industry, enduring both the highs and lows on the road to success. The entire album shares a theme of perseverance, which has remained steadfast within the group for the past 25 years and echoes the history of hip-hop.Nappy Roots members hail from Kentucky and Georgia, coming onto the music scene with the mixtape,“Country Fried Cess,” in 1998 when southern hip-hop was on the rise. The group has gone on to release seven more albums, including 2002's best selling hip-hop album,“Watermelon, Chicken & Grits.” The kings of“rural rap” have also received two GRAMMY nominations and multiple RIAA platinum certifications with hits“Awnaw,”“Po' Folks" and“Good Day.”“Hands of Time'' is available here and on all major streaming platforms and the new album, NAPPY4LIFE is set to release on Oct. 20. For more information about Nappy Roots upcoming album, projects, or performance dates, visit nappyroots.com.###Contact:Amy Parrish(404) 310-6559Meghan Daves(864) 680-7670

