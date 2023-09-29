EU Rethinking China Business Ties, State By State

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Western nations and multinational corporations, severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and supply chain disruptions, are reevaluating their approaches toward China. While many Western businesses view China as a vital market, there is considerable uncertainty about the Chinese economy's potential recovery.

Amid the backdrop of uncertain economic trends in China and globally, the interactions between the world's two largest economies, China and the United States, hold significance. Relations are continuing to deteriorate. Chinese President Xi Jinping

even accused

the United States of trying to hinder China's technological advances in March 2023.

Geopolitical tensions also exist, particularly over the Taiwan issue. While a military resolution to the matter remains largely hypothetical, the dynamics within the business community demonstrate that political tensions tend to take a backseat to economic considerations.

Since China lifted its restrictive Covid-19 measures in late 2022, it has reopened to foreign visitors and businesspeople. But despite political criticism of Beijing's assertive stance in the South China Sea and Taiwan, Western businesses recognize the Chinese market's importance to their companies or personal wealth accumulation.



If they ever need to take definitive actions, they would prefer to“de-risk” rather than completely sever ties with China.

The CEOs of prominent US companies such as Apple, Pfizer and BHP attended the China Development Forum in Beijing in April 2023. Elon Musk, Tesla founder and currently the wealthiest individual on Earth, visited China two months later.

