Pilot Opening Of Fundraising Round Following Techcrunch Disrupt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an impressive showing and launch of their new AI-powered tool Quick Start at TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield, global travel startup Pilot has announced the opening of its first institutional round of fundraising on October 2nd.



Pilot was selected to appear on the Startup Battlefield stage at TechCrunch due to the potential of the platform as a global leader in the travel planning sector. Timing their appearance at the prestigious event with the launch of their new tool called Quick Start, over 20,000 registered travelers now have access to the AI-Powered itinerary builder contained in the free social travel hub.



Interest in Pilot aligns with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's emphasis on the vital importance of social connections. Dr. Murthy recently remarked, 'Given the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have an opportunity, and an obligation, to invest in addressing social connection...' Through the development of a social trip planner designed to simplify trip planning, this issue is at the forefront of Pilot's mission.“Pilot is facilitating connections by enabling people everywhere to discover and share travel experiences,” says CEO and Founder Connor Wilson.



With the announcement of the first institutional fundraising round, Pilot aims to begin integration of comprehensive social-focused functionality as well as booking-oriented features.



Those interested in investment or learning more about this seed round can contact:



About Pilot

Pilot is an AI-powered social travel hub that helps groups discover, plan, book, and share trips all in one platform. Founded on May 6th, 2020, Pilot's web app released in Q2 2022 and is available for free on pilotplans, with a mobile app release scheduled for Q1 2024. Pilot is a recent graduate of the Creative Destruction Lab, New Ventures BC Competition Top 10, and accelerated and supported by NEXT Canada. Pilot has raised over 600,000 USD to date and currently employs 14 full time staff with experience at Tesla, SnapTravel, Sonder, and Comcast-Spectacor.



About Connor Wilson

Connor Wilson is the Founder and CEO of Pilot and a member of the C100 Fellows and Founders Beta's Top 30 under 30. Previously, he led NiceJob, a bootstrapped SaaS startup, as VP of Growth to a $30million exit in 2021.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, strategies, objectives and expected operating and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Pilot: Social Travel Hub





Tags Travel AI Trip planning startups investing fundraising travel tech Consumer apps Tech news Travel apps tcdisrupt2023 Pilot Related Links