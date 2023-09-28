GCC Calcium Oxide Market: A Steady Rise From US$ 152.5 Million To US$ 245.4 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Gulf Cooperation Council or, GCC calcium oxide market is projected to reach a market capitalization of US$ 245.4 million at a CAGR of 4.9% by the end of the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The growth of the building and construction sector in the region is projected to drive the market in the forecast period.The market is expected to benefit from the expanding building and construction sectors in these countries that are heavily investing in large-scale infrastructure projects. These include construction, transportation, and urbanization initiatives. Calcium oxide plays an indispensable role in these sectors owing to its diverse applications.GCC region has seen an increase in infrastructure projects such as skyscrapers, airports, motorways, and residential complexes. All of these are predicted to significantly boost demand for calcium oxide. Likewise, calcium oxide is used for soil stabilization, which improves the engineering features of the soil and makes it acceptable for construction.Get our Sample Report to discover how recent industry developments, like:Calcium oxide demand for soil stabilization Material and applications is expected to expand as the GCC countries continue to focus on developing their transportation networks and creating solid foundations for infrastructure projects.The market is highly competitive and dominated by domestic manufacturers of calcium oxide. However, the distributors of calcium oxide seek contracts with these manufacturers to provide a consistent supply of chemicals in the region. These strategies are expected to benefit the growth of the calcium oxide market.Besides the above-mentioned industry trends, the calcium oxide market is also heavily influenced by demographic, macroeconomic, innovation, and sustainability factors. Based on these factors, significant investments have been made in the calcium oxide market, which is expected to drive demand for calcium oxide in the forecast period.Key Takeaways:The GCC calcium oxide market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023 and 2033.The commercial grade segment is estimated to dominate the GCC calcium oxide market at 4.9% CAGR through 2033.Based on the end-use industry, the building and construction segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 130.7 million by the end of the forecast period.In the GCC region, the majority of the demand is met through domestic production, which accounts for 95% of the total market demand.“Calcium oxide's rising demand is fuelled by its versatile applications in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and environmental sectors. Vendors are likely to find growth opportunities through governmental contracts considering the significant investments the countries have made in their infrastructural projects.” - – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).The Major Key Players Are:GraymontSaint Hilaire IndustriesLhoistCarmeuseAustin White LimeUbe Material Industries LtdSaudi Lime Industries CoAstra MiningUnited Mining Investments Co.Mississippi LimeEmirates Lime FactorySuper Cement Manufacturing Company LLCRas Al Khaimah LimeSATHI International FZEGULF LIME CO LLCCompanies are also involved in the long-term supply of the products with the end users to maintain the proper supply chain and uninterrupted supply of final products.Buy now to stay ahead and adapt to changing trends:Market SegmentationBy Grade:Food gradeCommercial gradeBy End-use Industries:Building and ConstructionIron and Steel IndustriesWater and Wastewater TreatmentFood IndustryGlass ManufacturingAgricultureOthersBy Country:United Arab EmiratesKingdom of Saudi ArabiaQatarKuwaitBahrainOmanAbout FMI – Chemicals and MaterialsThe chemicals and materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment.Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.Author by:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil and gas, and Service industries.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. 